BUFFALO, N.Y. — We wish we could say that the weather tomorrow will be as nice as today however that is certainly not the case.

A strong area of low pressure is developing in the southern Plains in it will spread rain across the area on Sunday. Right now it looks dry tonight however showers will develop tomorrow morning and the rain will become steadier if not downright heavy tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night.

We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms later tomorrow as well. Temperatures on Sunday will be rather tricky as a warm front will straddle Western New York. To the north of the warm front, which includes places like Buffalo and Niagara Falls high temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s. South of the warm front which includes southern Erie County southern Wyoming County and into the southern tier temperatures tomorrow will be well into the 50s and 60s. Most areas will pick up over an inch of rain.

Showers will continue into Monday with highs only in the 40s area wide and there may even be a few snowflakes in the hills. More showers can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures returning into the 70s on Thursday.