A weekend storm may bring strong and potentially damaging winds to WNY

Colder air follows with some lake effect snows possible in the hills on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our first wind storm of the season could bring very strong gusts by the second half of the weekend.

A deepening area of low pressure is expected to cross the Great Lakes this weekend bringing rain, wind and some lake effect snows.

The track of the low is following a favorable position to bring strong winds to all of WNY. Saturday's weather looks fine, but as the storm approaches Sunday, rain will spread across the area during the day.

In the afternoon winds are expected to increase with gusts between 40-50 MPH possible. Some of the gusts could be even stronger. The wind will continue into Sunday night and Monday.

Following the wind, cold air will funnel into the state with lake effect snows possible in the hills on Monday and then possibly closer to the lake shore Monday night into Tuesday.

Right now accumulations do not look significant but enough to shovel, especially across the Southern Tier.

Heads-up for Sunday afternoon-Monday. Strong winds are possible. Power outages are possible (maybe even during Bills game on TV). @wgrz #Stormteam2 pic.twitter.com/goVd4k4cZ8 — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) November 12, 2020