A hot holiday weekend will lead to an even warmer week in Western New York

The heat wave isn't over yet, and it will only intensify as the humidity begins to rise.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Independence Day weekend's warmth was only the beginning for Western New York.

Temperatures this week are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, meaning morning lows in the upper 60s/low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

The biggest difference from the weekend's weather will be the addition of tropical-like humidity. Dewpoints could reach the mid to upper 60s heading into Wednesday and Thursday, and combine this humidity with 90 degree temperatures, heat index values could approach the triple digits those days.

This is also why Heat Advisories could be issued each day this week, beginning Monday. While it's going to be a beautiful, sunny and dry week, this heat should be taken seriously and could be dangerous if proper precautions aren't taken.

Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and light colored clothing, and taking breaks inside in the A/C are all ways to combat the heat and prevent heat related illness.

And don't forget about pets! Concrete can reach up to 125 degrees in direct sunlight and car temperatures can feel like the triple digits in a matter of minutes when left parked in the sun.