BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of Western New York for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

One final blast of cold air is expected to come down from Canada during the day on Monday and with clearing skies Monday night many areas will see temperatures drop below freezing. Many areas will fall into the 20s.

Temperatures this low could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The frost and freeze from this weather can kill crops and other vegetation. You might want to bring in plants from the outdoors.

This weather could also damage unprotected outdoor pluming. You can wrap, drain or allow outdoor pluming to drip slowly to prevent issues.

