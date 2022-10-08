2022 Erie County Fair forecast

Pristine weather conditions will accompany the first day of the Erie County Fair Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was a stormy start to the week for many, the sky will clear just in time for the opening day of the 182nd Erie County Fair. Wednesday, August 10 is also Channel 2 Day, and Storm Team 2 is happy to report the weather will cooperate for the first day of the fair!

Gates open to the Erie County Fair this year at 11 a.m. Wednesday and the weather forecast could not be better: A mix of sun and clouds, low humidity with a calm breeze, and temperatures near 75 degrees. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will reach the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout the afternoon and evening, though it could feel comfortably cooler later at night once the sun sets with temperatures falling into the upper 60s for the end of Day 1.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there's only one small chance for rain Thursday morning in the form of a passing shower as a cold front moves through. Otherwise, it's a calm and quiet week ahead with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s or low 80s through Sunday.

Sunday will be a transitional day as the next potentially rainy weather system moves in early next week. Shower chances can't be ruled out for either late Sunday night, Monday, or Tuesday at this point. Monday could be the rainiest day of the next week or so with an unsettled pattern, but no day looks to be a complete washout over the next week.