BUFFALO, N.Y. — A viewer named Andrew emailed 2 On Your Side with this question: "Where are we if at all in relation to a drought? Starting to get some fairly wide cracks in my garden."



After a very wet spring and early summer conditions, Western New York has dried out some.

The month of July has not been a very wet month for Western New York. So far for the month of July, only .62" of rain has fallen, which is about 3/4 of an inch below normal.

Right now there is no concerns about any drought-like conditions developing across Western New York. A somewhat wet weather pattern is expected to develop this week. Buffalo is still running a 3 ½” surplus in rainfall so far this year.