14 years since the October Surprise Storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be an average autumnal week here in Western New York with temperatures in the low 60s, a good mixture of sun and clouds and the potential for some rain.

But, 14 years ago, many Western New Yorkers know, things can change in an instant — and did — back on October 12, 2006.

This week marks the 14th anniversary of the "October Surprise Storm" that dumped over 20 inches of snow on Buffalo and even more in the nearby suburbs.

The storm left more than 400,000 customers were without power for several days.

The storm was also deadly — 15 people reportedly died around that time, and 200 others were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Many trees around Western New York were also impacted by the storm. 2 On Your Side checked in with Re-Tree WNY in 2016 when it was the 10 year anniversary of the storm and the group said they had a goal to replace 30,000 trees.

And in 2019, they reached their goal.