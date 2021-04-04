Western New York tourism agencies optimistic for spring, summer

'We do have so many things that people will be able to experience in our region, in a healthy and safe manner,' Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a grim year for tourism internationally and right here in Western New York, the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was well received by tourism officials locally.

If someone is fully vaccinated, the CDC now claims it is OK for them to travel.

According to the newly released guidelines, fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested before or after traveling domestically. They also do not need to quarantine after travel.

The CDC continues to stress that regardless of vaccination status, individuals should still wear a mask on all forms of public transportation.

"The CDC guidelines are imperative when people are making decisions on travel ... that freedom and thumbs up, that you can travel if vaccinated, was really a very, very positive sign," said John Percy, the president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA.

Patrick Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, told 2 on Your Side, "We're still very cautious about the rise in numbers in COVID cases, but with the vaccine, with people continuing to wear masks, social distancing, it's very encouraging for the travel industry for people to see the opportunity to get out and about more freely."

According to the latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, 87 percent now have travel plans in the next six months. That's the highest level since early March of 2020.

"When you start to see the consumers' perception change to the positive, I think that gives us a very bright outlook for the spring and summer, and even fall," Percy said.

Given some people are still reluctant to fly, both Destination Niagara USA and Visit Buffalo Niagara are marketing more so to those within driving distance.

However, a primary obstacle still lingers: restricted travel across the border. In a normal year, our neighbors in Canada heavily impact the Western New York economy. Percy told 2 on Your Side in 2019, on Visa cards alone, Canadians spent $ 59 million in Niagara County.

Travel officials said they're hopeful at some point this summer, the border will fully reopen.

Kaler explained leisure travel is expected to be back to 2019 levels by 2022. He said it's a slow process but all indications are that this region is right on track if not a few steps ahead.

"I think that we do have so many things that people will be able to experience in our region in a healthy and safe manner," Kaler said.

Percy told 2 on Your Side, "I was anticipating 60 percent return to 2019 numbers but now with vaccinations and these other glimmers of hope I think we can up that projection to 70 percent of 2019 numbers for this year."

