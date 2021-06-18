Western New York leaders celebrate upgrades to Buffalo airport terminal

The changes include a new space for people who are arriving to get out, and a better space for people waiting to greet those arrivals.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As people are traveling more with the COVID pandemic easing up, you might notice some changes the next time you're at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Local leaders were there Friday to celebrate the upgrades to the terminal, which include a new space for people who are arriving to get out, so they aren't going through the security check area.

It also includes a better space for people waiting to greet those arrivals.

"There was no space for anybody to sit, for example. People would just crowd around the elevator, and they would have to fight like salmon upstream going through the areas," William Vanecek of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said.

"Now, this is going to be a wonderful way to welcome people home, or welcome people who are visiting for the first time."