TSA urges travelers to be prepared for busy Labor Day weekend

"The Labor Day holiday will be the final busy travel period of the summer, and our passenger volume will see a spike as early as Thursday,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York in a release. “If you are flying this holiday, you will see that our TSA officers are focused on keeping passengers safe so that others may enjoy their trips. I encourage passengers to listen to the guidance that our officers are offering as our team wants to help ensure that everyone has a smooth screening experience so that travelers get to their destinations safely and get home safely.”