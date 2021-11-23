Travel Advisory: Outbound right lane of Skyway to be closed Wednesday

Beginning at 9 a.m. the right lane will be closed on the westbound NY Route 5 over the Buffalo River until 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers need to beware, one lane of the Skyway will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The right line of the westbound, or outbound, NY Route 5 will be closed over the Buffalo River until 3 p.m. The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that replacement work will begin on the closed portion of the road.

The work is weather-sensitive, so it could be delayed in inclement weather.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.