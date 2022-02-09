x
Travel

Traffic slows to a crawl on 190 North to Peace Bridge

NITTEC has reported delays of one to two hours for traffic going to Canada at the Peace Bridge. Buffalo Police suggested motorists use alternate routes.
Vehicles cross the Peace Bridge into Canada Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y., The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday, as efforts across the continent to contain the widening COVID-19 pandemic continued to upend daily life in North America. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's long past the evening commute, but traffic between the 190 North and the Peace Bridge has been slow to move.

Around 8 p.m., NITTEC reported delays of one to two hours for traffic going into Canada at the Peace Bridge.

Around 9:30 p.m., NITTEC reported a similar delay at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Niagara County.

"The situation is expected to continue throughout the night. Motorists should avoid that area & use alternate routes," Buffalo Police warned motorists who might travel on the 190 North.

There were no issues reported for tractor-trailers or other vehicles coming from Canada to the United States at Western New York border crossings.

The slow traffic began during the evening rush.

