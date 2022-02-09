Traffic slows to a crawl on 190 North to Peace Bridge

NITTEC has reported delays of one to two hours for traffic going to Canada at the Peace Bridge. Buffalo Police suggested motorists use alternate routes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's long past the evening commute, but traffic between the 190 North and the Peace Bridge has been slow to move.

Around 8 p.m., NITTEC reported delays of one to two hours for traffic going into Canada at the Peace Bridge.

Around 9:30 p.m., NITTEC reported a similar delay at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Niagara County.

"The situation is expected to continue throughout the night. Motorists should avoid that area & use alternate routes," Buffalo Police warned motorists who might travel on the 190 North.

There were no issues reported for tractor-trailers or other vehicles coming from Canada to the United States at Western New York border crossings.

Traffic Alert: Reports of a significant tractor trailer build up on the 190 North from the Peace Bridge to Seneca Street. The situation is expected to continue throughout the night. Motorists should avoid that area & use alternate routes. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 10, 2022

The slow traffic began during the evening rush.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Jim Jacka: The 190 North off-ramp to the Peace Bridge is bumper-to-bumper. This backup is now beginning to slow down the 190 North starting at Niagara St. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ESzhILf8aU — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) February 9, 2022