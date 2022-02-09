Traffic slows to a crawl on 190 North to Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's long past the evening commute, but traffic between the 190 North and the Peace Bridge has been slow to move.
Around 8 p.m., NITTEC reported delays of one to two hours for traffic going into Canada at the Peace Bridge.
Around 9:30 p.m., NITTEC reported a similar delay at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Niagara County.
"The situation is expected to continue throughout the night. Motorists should avoid that area & use alternate routes," Buffalo Police warned motorists who might travel on the 190 North.
There were no issues reported for tractor-trailers or other vehicles coming from Canada to the United States at Western New York border crossings.
The slow traffic began during the evening rush.
