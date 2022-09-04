Increase in traffic driving longer wait times at U.S.-Canada border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they are not experiencing any pandemic-related staffing shortages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With that increase in traffic can come longer wait times to get into the United States.

Canada recently dropped the testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.

We've seen backups here and there since that testing requirement ended.

2 On Your Side recently reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to see if there are COVID pandemic-related staffing shortages, like with almost every other industry. We were told no, there was not.

A spokesperson said field operations, border patrol, and air and marine operations all remain fully staffed in the Buffalo area, though the agency is recruiting all over the country.