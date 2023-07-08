A tractor-trailer crashed into the Monroe Tractor in Cheektowaga closing Genesee Street for several hours.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Three people are recovering after a tractor-trailer drove into a building on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

According to Cheektowaga Police, a car was driving westbound on Genesee Street, when it failed to yield when turning into an apartment complex. A semi-truck traveling eastbound hit the car, went off the road, and crashed into the Monroe Tractor building.

Both drivers were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old, a passenger in the tractor-trailer, was taken to O'Shei Children's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Genesee Street was closed between Transit Road and Airborne Parkway for several hours for the crash investigation. It reopened to traffic just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Several fire departments including Hy-View, Buffalo, Bowmansville, U-Crest, and Southlane assisted with the scene. Lancaster PD, Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and AMR Ambulance also responded.