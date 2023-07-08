Severe weather causes cancellations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

On Monday, the airport had 13 cancellations and six delays.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The effects of this severe summer weather slamming the East Coast are being felt at Buffalo Niagara International Airport where there have been 13 cancellations and six delays all to East Coast airports.

The season’s latest edition of severe weather forced 10 of the nation’s East Coast airports Monday to issue ground stops, leaving hundreds back here in Buffalo at airline help desks.

Jeannine Harris and her family were among them, as they tried to navigate their way back home to Atlanta after a family reunion here in Buffalo this past weekend.

Harris and her family said they understand the weather is out of their control, but their biggest frustration was a lack of communication from the airlines.

“The entire country knows about the storm,” Harris said. “But we have not gotten an update. And we get to the airport just now and find out that we're not leaving until 10:44 p.m. And they could have updated us so that we could stay with family and get here later.”

The Harris family’s biggest concern was that this weather could force their flight which has been continuously delayed to be canceled late Monday night and possibly double the length of their stay in Buffalo due to all flights tomorrow being booked.

A spokesperson for the airport issued a statement Monday saying flights are expected to resume normally Tuesday morning and advised passengers to check with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.