CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- Western New Yorkers and Canadians who have the Nexus card know it's great for getting across the border easily. and saving time at the airport, but it can also be hard to get because there's only one office and it's at the Whirlpool Bridge.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wants to change that. He was at the Buffalo Airport Monday morning calling on the Feds to open up an office there to make things more convenient for everyone.

"Adding an additional facility right here at the airport where people could get Nexus and where lots of people go to Canada from this area would be a Godsend," said Schumer.

Registering in the NEXUS program costs you $50 dollars and you can apply for one on the U.S. Customs and Border protection website. But actually getting the card involves going to the office for an interview.





© 2018 WGRZ