Renovated Pembroke rest stop opens along Thruway

It's part of the state's $450 million project to update 27 rest stops along the Thruway from the Pennsylvania border to New York City.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Pembroke rest stop is now back open after being renovated. It's part of a $450 million project across the New York State.

On its opening day, the Pembroke service area was packed. Some travelers even took a break from driving just to check it out.

"I was stopping really to see what it looked like," said James Koehler of Erie, Pa. "I'm stunned. It's about time, because I go back when I was a kid, when they had cafeterias on the thruway and then they changed it. And it got really out of date as far as I was concerned. Really out of date so this is something new."

The Pembroke rest stop going eastbound has a Burger King, Popeyes, Dunkin Donuts with a drive-thru, and even some healthier options at a little convenience store inside.

"Yeah, that's what we were looking for," Will Gallagher of Victor NY. "It's nice to see more food options."

The location is the 10th of 27 being renovated statewide to open and the second in our region after Clarence.

Meanwhile, the Angola rest stop officially closed Thursday so renovations can get underway there.

"It's going to be a major convenience to the traveling public. From the Pennsylvania border to Pembroke, which is the closest stop, is now about a two hour drive. It's more than 100 miles. It's really disgraceful. The thruway is an expensive road to travel on. You pay for what should be quality service, well maintained roads and service areas which are conveniently located," Republican State Senator George Borrello said.

"I think it's great. It's about time they put something good on here on the thruway. I mean you're paying for the road, why not get good services," Koehler said.