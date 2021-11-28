Going home: Post-Thanksgiving travel period winding down

From Nov. 19 through tonight, the Transportation Security Administration expected to screen about 20 million passengers at airports nationwide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday marked one of the busiest travel days of the year, with people heading home after Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport had just over a dozen flights set to land as of 6 p.m. Sunday with many others earlier in the day.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says its biggest travel day in history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving back in 2019 when nearly 2.9 million people were screened at checkpoints nationwide.

But that was of course, before the COVID pandemic, and traffic was not expected to reach that same number on Sunday.