NY lifting most domestic travel restrictions starting today

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting today, April 1, New York State is easing many of its domestic travel restrictions, including the quarantine requirement.
Previously travelers had to fill out the domestic traveler form and quarantine for two weeks after entering the state. Now, travelers are only required to fill out that health form.
Quarantine after domestic travel is still recommended as a precaution. In March, the governor said that this change is part of the state's "transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."
This opens up travel domestically but does not change the rules on mandatory quarantine for those who travel internationally. This only applies to travel within the U.S.
The state also says that if you travel, no matter where you are going in the U.S., you should still monitor for symptoms through 14 days after your last date of travel, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions like handwashing and masking even if you are vaccinated.
As always, anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including after domestic travel, should isolate and seek the guidance of public health officials or their doctor.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced it has added new screening technology at the TSA checkpoints at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The credential authentication technology (CAT) will scan the traveler's ID and verify both that and their flight.
The TSA says this will reduce what the officers have to touch since they'll only need your ID and not your boarding pass. Basically, you'll give them your ID, they'll put it into the scanner, and the technology will tell them if your ID is valid and that you are prescreened to fly.
If you are traveling, the TSA asks that you please:
- Wear a face mask while traveling on all public modes of transportation. Remembering to cover both your nose and mouth with the mask.
- Be vigilant about leaving prohibited items at home to reduce the likelihood that you will need to come in physical contact with a TSA officer who would have to confiscate prohibited items. (Check for prohibited items here)
- Be ready when you arrive, with your valid ID ready. Don't bring any liquid over 3.4 ounces (hand sanitizers are excluded from this rule, you have a 12 ounce limit for those in carry-on luggage.)
- Absolutely no firearms/guns at security checkpoints. Passengers can only fly with firearms in checked baggage. The TSA has guidance here on properly packing and declaring firearms in baggage.
- Enroll in TSA PreCheck