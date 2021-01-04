NY lifting most domestic travel restrictions starting today

The changes initially announced back in March, mean that people won't have to quarantine upon entering New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting today, April 1, New York State is easing many of its domestic travel restrictions, including the quarantine requirement.

Previously travelers had to fill out the domestic traveler form and quarantine for two weeks after entering the state. Now, travelers are only required to fill out that health form.

Quarantine after domestic travel is still recommended as a precaution. In March, the governor said that this change is part of the state's "transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."

This opens up travel domestically but does not change the rules on mandatory quarantine for those who travel internationally. This only applies to travel within the U.S.

The state also says that if you travel, no matter where you are going in the U.S., you should still monitor for symptoms through 14 days after your last date of travel, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions like handwashing and masking even if you are vaccinated.

As always, anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including after domestic travel, should isolate and seek the guidance of public health officials or their doctor.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced it has added new screening technology at the TSA checkpoints at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The credential authentication technology (CAT) will scan the traveler's ID and verify both that and their flight.

The TSA says this will reduce what the officers have to touch since they'll only need your ID and not your boarding pass. Basically, you'll give them your ID, they'll put it into the scanner, and the technology will tell them if your ID is valid and that you are prescreened to fly.

Ready to travel again? We’re here to help you #StayHealthyStaySecure. Our officers are required to wear a face mask and gloves while on-duty. TSA officers also change their gloves following each pat-down & at your request. Read more: https://t.co/bh9MXrOauL pic.twitter.com/XFrW2P7wlp — TSA (@TSA) March 30, 2021

If you are traveling, the TSA asks that you please: