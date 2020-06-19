Niagara Falls opens seasonal free trolley service

Visiting Niagara Falls this summer? Take a free ride around the popular tourist spot when staying at participating hotels. Or, if you're local, use your metro pass.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls offers a unique service to tourists staying in certain hotels or motels - go anywhere, for free. Take a trolley or bus to the falls, the aquarium or even back to the airport.

“Metro’s trolley serves hotels, motels, and attractions throughout Niagara Falls, making it easy for visitors to travel around the city," said Frank Strangio, President, Niagara Falls Hotel Association. "Although we are dealing with a new normal, we are excited about the opportunity to restart our businesses in Niagara Falls and welcome tourists back to our world class destination."

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is able to offer this service as part of the bed tax when you stay at hotels. All you have to do is ask for a trolley day pass at your hotel or motel, if they participate in the program.

A trolley can take you around downtown, or you can hop on any Niagara or Erie County metro bus or rail with the pass. Just make sure you have your pass validated in Niagara County before you use it in Erie.

Trolley operational hours are from 9 a.m. until midnight, daily from June 19 until September 27. Then, the same hours apply but only Friday through Sunday for October 2 through 31.

Here's just a few of the places you can go with this pass:

The Aquarium of Niagara Falls

The Seneca Niagara Casino

The Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center at First and Rainbow

Hotels and shops along Third Street, Rainbow Blvd. and Buffalo Avenue.

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

Several motels along Niagara Falls Boulevard

Little Italy

For more trolley and metro bus/rail maps, click here or visit the Niagara USA Visitors Center at 10 Rainbow Blvd.

If your hotel or motel doesn't participate in this program, or you're a local and want to use the trolley, you still can buy use it paying normal metro fares or using your metro pass: