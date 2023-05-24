Niagara Falls celebrates launch of seasonal trolley service

Those trolleys serve people staying at participating hotels in downtown Niagara Falls as well as the airport.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to the busy summer season, which also means it's tourism season for Niagara Falls.

The city on Wednesday was joined by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to celebrate the launch of the seasonal trolley service. Those trolleys serve people staying at participating hotels in downtown Niagara Falls as well as the airport.

The service begins the season on Friday and runs through Oct. 29.

"We're proud to be able to also take part in what is a sort of rite of passage into summer with the arrival of the trolleys, so I'm happy," Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino said.

"Again, this is one of those things that really sort of checks the box that we're heading into the summer months and all the fun and excitement that happens in downtown Niagara Falls."