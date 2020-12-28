NFTA: Buffalo airport saw slight uptick this week for Christmas

On average, the airport is seeing only 30 percent of its usual travelers during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Holiday travel was hampered by the snow this weekend but canceled or rescheduled flights have been the trend throughout the COVID pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority told 2 On Your Side that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport saw a slight uptick this week for Christmas, but on average the airport is seeing only 30 percent of its usual travelers.

"Typically in this busy season we're in right now we see 7,500 outbound travelers, currently that's gone down to 1,700 travelers so that speaks volumes about where we are in respect to travel volume. It's really really lower than normal," according to NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous.

Tederous added the airport has been fielding a lot of questions about when things will be back to normal. Even the NFTA doesn't know.

She also said despite less traffic, the airport is doing OK financially with no layoffs thus far.