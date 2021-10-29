US NEXUS/FAST enrollment centers will reopen Nov. 29

Enrollment centers in the U.S. will open for interviews with conditionally approved applicants.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A week after opening the land border between the U.S. and Canada, more steps are being taken to travel easier for some.

On Monday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States will reopen on Nov. 29.

Conditionally approved applicants will be able to begin scheduling interviews at open centers starting on Monday. Appointments have to be book through the Trusted Traveler portal, dates will be available starting Nov. 29.

At this time, centers in Canada remain closed.

There is a large backlog of applications that are being processed by a limited number of enrollment centers, so CBP is asking people to be patient.

New applicants are being prioritised. CBP is asking people who are already NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from booking appointments. Existing members should still renew their membership before the expiration date to maintain privileges until they are able to complete the interviews at a later time.

NEXUS is run jointly by the Canada Border Services Agency and CBP with the goal of speeding up border crossings for low-risk, pre-approved travelers. FAST is also a jointly run program that aims to enhance border and trade security and making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and experience fewer delays.

Applications can be completed through the Trusted Traveler Program website. A non-refundable $50 application fee for a five year FAST membership is required. Once a background check is passes, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at select locations in the U.S. to make a final eligibility determination.