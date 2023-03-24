NEXUS enrollment centers will reopen soon at Canadian airports

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins applauded the announcement but said more needs to be done to fix the ongoing NEXUS backlog.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — NEXUS enrollment centers will reopen in one month at Canadian airports, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The CBC reports registration for the program has been on hold for almost a year and a half, after enrollment centers reopened in the United States.

Earlier this week, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins applauded the announcement, but said more needs to be done to fix the ongoing NEXUS backlog.

"While these NEXUS offices are opening in airports, they need to make it easier to get a NEXUS pass at land ports of entry," Higgins said, adding, "because of backups at our land ports like the Peace Bridge, people adjust their economic behavior to avoid."