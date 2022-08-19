Nexus catching up on 9-month backlog for new applicants

Nexus processing was temporarily closed due to COVID-19. It reopened in April, but with 8,000 to 15,000 people applying daily, the agency can't keep up.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you have traveled across the border to Canada recently, you probably have had to wait in long lines of traffic.

But that trip could be quicker if you have Nexus. If you don't, then you may be out of luck for a while, because there is a nine-month backlog for new applicants.

One of the big reasons is that Nexus processing was temporarily closed due to COVID-19. It reopened in April.

But with 8,000 to 15,000 people applying daily, the agency can't keep up.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said that is unacceptable.

"We received a lot of calls," Higgins said. "We are already in a situation where the number of people crossing the border is way down from pre-pandemic levels probably by 40 percent at 120 borders. That is not good for the United States. That's not good for Canada. This problem needs to get resolved, and my hope is to get it resolved."

Higgins said he will be talking on Friday with the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to find solutions to address the backlog.