New York State to drop mandatory quarantine for domestic travel

Domestic travel will no longer require mandatory quarantine, but rules for international travel will not change.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State will no longer require a 14-day quarantine for domestic travel starting April 1.

This opens up travel domestically, but it does not change the rules on mandatory quarantine for those who travel internationally. This only applies to travel within the United States.

AAA spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said this is welcomed news for people longing to travel.

"This is huge news, to have this quarantine requirement lifted, because it was definitely one of the big sticking points for people," she said.

This change comes just in time for many people with trips booked for spring break.

Carey said they've recently seen a spike in people planning trips. The top destinations for Easter are Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, among others.

"We definitely see a pent-up demand. If you think about it, Easter vacations in 2020 didn't happen, and then, of course, travel was disrupted this whole past year, so now people are very (eager) to go places," Carey continued.

The Governor's Office said while quarantine is no longer mandatory, they still are requiring domestic travelers to fill out the traveler health form.

Quarantine after domestic travel is still recommended as a precaution. The governor says that this change is part of the state's "transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."

The state also said that if you travel, no matter where you are going in the United States, you should still monitor for symptoms through 14 days after your last date of travel, and continue to follow COVID-19 precautions such as handwashing and masking, even if you are vaccinated.