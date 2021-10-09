Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Niagara Falls

Police said that it appeared that the 47-year-old driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Buffalo Avenue when he failed to navigate the curve in the road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Friday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Buffalo Avenue to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle just before 10:20 p.m.

Police said that it appeared that the 47-year-old driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Buffalo Avenue when he failed to navigate the curve in the road, crashing into a vehicle.

He was taken to ECMC, and the crash management team is continuing the investigation.