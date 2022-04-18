TSA lifts mask mandate following federal ruling

In a ruling, a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has lifted its mask mandate, in accordance with a federal judge's ruling on Monday.

Before TSA's announcement, officials with Norfolk International Airport (ORF) and Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) said that they were waiting for updated guidance from federal agencies in response to the ruling.

Monday evening, TSA released the following statement:

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

The mandate, put in place in 2021, sought to limit the spread of COVID-19 while people traveled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently extended the mandate through May 3 as health officials continued to monitor the spread of the Omicron variant.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the mandate exceeds the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to COVID-19.

She also said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

The ruling comes as more people are flying out of Norfolk following a downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ORF officials, nearly 772,000 people traveled through the airport between January and March 2022, an 83% increase from the same period in 2021 (nearly 422,000 passengers).

Additionally, HRT data shows that significantly fewer people have used public transit in Hampton Roads since the pandemic began in March 2020.