Maid of Mist boats to set sail this month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In a familiar spring ritual, Maid of the Mist boats should return to the lower Niagara Gorge by the end of the month, said Chris Glynn, Maid of the Mist Corp. president.

This year will be the first full season for the Maid’s two all-electric powered tour boats, which made their maiden voyage in October. The Maid of the Mist Corp. invested $65 million to build the 91-ton catamaran-style boats.

Like last year, the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla boats will operate at a limited capacity because of Covid-19 protocols.