Lawmakers want US Customs and Border Protection to address staffing shortages at northern border

There have been travel delays entering the United States from Canada over the past several days, sometimes up to a two-hour wait time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — US Congressman Brian Higgins and US Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) are calling on the US Customs and Border Protection to address the staffing shortages at the northern border between Canada and the United States including the bridges in WNY.

There have been travel delays entering the United States from Canada over the past several days, sometimes up to a two-hour wait time.

Higgins and Stefanik sent a letter to the CBP Commissioner that states: "Inspection booths at Northern Border Ports of Entry are woefully understaffed. At the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, the second-busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, we have received reports of only two out of 12 regular inspection lanes being open. The lack of staff and open lanes has led to hour-plus delays during morning commute hours. At the border crossing between Champlain, New York, and St. Bernard de Lacolle, Quebec, wait times have tripled on average, and some days, waits can be over two hours long. Traffic has only reached 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels yet our booths are still understaffed. Long waits dissuade travelers from crossing the border, stifle economic activity, and cause undue harm to our border communities.”

According to the lawmakers, some officers that are normally stationed at the northern border are on temporary assignments at the southern border. They say there are currently 34 CBP officers from Port of Buffalo that were deployed in April to the southern border. Another 33 CBP officers are expected to be deployed in August. The assignments are expected to last 60 days.

In addition to the staffing shortages at the border, there is still a backlog of NEXUS appointments, that have exceeded a year in some cases.