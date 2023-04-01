Over 350 flights delayed, nearly two dozen canceled at Charlotte airport

The outages follow a round of storms that moved through the Carolinas Saturday morning and are ahead of windy conditions to come throughout the afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 350 flights were delayed and over a dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Most of the impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 204 delays and 15 cancellations as of 1:20 p.m., according to Flight Aware data.

American Airlines told WCNC Charlotte that weather at various destinations is impacting flights at this time.

WCNC Charlotte also reached Charlotte Douglas Airport about what is causing the delays and cancellations.

The warming of the day and the winds flowing over the mountains will cause a deep mixing layer in the atmosphere, resulting in stronger winds above our heads mixing down to the surface and higher gusts as the day goes on. So, expect the highest gusts from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Close to 50 mph at the peak across the metro, so we are encouraging folks to stay weather aware today!

