Homeland security releases initial guidance on November 8 border opening

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that vaccinated travelers entering the U.S. by land on Nov. 8, will not be required to produce a negative COVID test.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S Department of Homeland Security said visitors crossing for non-essential purposes will be required to be vaccinated and prepared to verbally attest to and/or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status as outlined on the Centers for Disease Control website.

According to Congressman Brian Higgins, additional details were provided Friday outlining the guidance on the requirements and process related to the Northern Border reopening which is set for November 8, 2021.

Rep. Higgins, who serves as Co-Chair of the Canada-U.S Interparliamentary Group and the Northern Border Caucus, said, “There has been a slow, painful drip of information detailing the reopening of the Northern Border rather than clear and concise directives the public needs and deserves. This is contributing to frustration and confusion. Initial details are welcome and with just a week to go, explicit information is needed to allow people to comfortably and confidently cross the border.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to Higgins’ office that, unlike the new air travel rules, vaccinated travelers entering the United States by land beginning on November 8, will not be required to also produce a negative COVID test.

Higgins said details have not yet been released on the time when the land ports of entry will open on November 8.

Also, the Department of Homeland Security indicated that “Customs and Border protection will soon share additional information about the steps eligible travelers will need to take to enter the United States under the new rules, " Higgins said.