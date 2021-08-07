With higher travel demand, there are delays in new, renewed passports

If you plan on traveling internationally anytime soon, you might want to think about renewing your passport now with possible delays.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — If you plan on traveling internationally anytime soon, you might want to think about renewing your passport now.

There's a backup in applying for a new or renewed one because of the higher demand of more people wanting to travel.

Earlier Thursday, 2 On Your Side spoke with Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, who talked more about just how long that delay is.

"Even if you're not traveling internationally, those numbers, our real numbers we're looking at, 12 to 18 weeks -- 12 weeks if you can expedite the process for an additional $60," Kearns said. "So we're really encouraging people to start thinking, if they're going to travel internationally, to begin that process soon."

Kearns says you can visit the county website here, or call (716) 858-8864 for more help.