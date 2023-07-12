Hertel Avenue road closures for Italian Fest

The Italian Heritage Festival returns and here's what people should know when driving around Hertel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are traveling through the City of Buffalo this weekend here is a street to avoid during the Italian Heritage Festival, Hertel Avenue.

The festival will take place up and down Hertel, closing the street to cars from Thursday, July 13 at midnight until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Those traveling to work or around the city should make note of this and plan accordingly.

Those interested in attending the free event can find all things Italian, from food to entertainment.

The Italian Festival returned to Hertel Avenue last year, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID and prior to that, being held on Buffalo's waterfront.