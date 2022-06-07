Frontier Airlines to bring nonstop service from Buffalo to Las Vegas

Nonstop service from Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS) is scheduled to begin in August.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frontier Airlines announced they will soon be launching a nonstop daily service from Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS).

The service will be launched on August 9 and the airline is offering introductory fares starting at $99 for travel booked by 11:59 p.m. on June 13.

“We are very pleased that Frontier Airlines continues to expand in the Buffalo market,” said Kim Minkel, executive director, NFTA. “Las Vegas is a popular destination and providing the traveling public with more choices is a positive step in our region’s economic recovery.”

This is the ninth nonstop destination from Buffalo.

“Frontier is delighted to grow again in Buffalo with the addition of Las Vegas to our roster of nonstop destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We now offer an array of flight options from Buffalo spanning the U.S., along with Cancun, Mexico. We offer a wide variety of connecting opportunities, as well, enabling Buffalo-area residents to take advantage of our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America.”