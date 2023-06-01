Surf the web for free on Delta flights starting on Feb. 1

Offering free Wi-Fi is just the first step in Delta's plan to provide more personalized travel experiences for SkyMiles members, sign up free.

ATLANTA — All Delta Airlines customers can surf the web for free on most domestic flights starting Feb. 1.

The airline plans to equip its entire fleet, including regional and international aircraft, with free Wi-Fi by the end of 2024.

To access the free Wi-Fi, customers can log in using their Delta SkyMiles account or join SkyMiles for free on the ground or in the air. The airline also said they don't plan to stop there. Offering free Wi-Fi is just the first step in Delta's plan to provide more personalized travel experiences. People who are SkyMiles members and love drinking Starbucks can link the two for miles as well.

The airline will be introducing a new platform called Delta Sync, which will offer a range of digital services and experiences to customers. In the spring, Delta plans to launch the Delta Exclusives Hub, a personalization hub that can be accessed via Wi-Fi on personal devices. The hub will offer exclusive offers, games, streaming and entertainment from partners such as Paramount+, New York Times Games, Resy and Atlas Obscura.

Later in 2023, Delta will introduce Delta On Demand, a new in-flight entertainment system designed to offer a smart TV-like experience. The system promised to include features such as:

Delta SkyMiles Membership integration and recognition

Food and beverage ordering in first class

Content recommendations

Real-time seatback notifications

The full experience will start rolling out by the end of the year with more features and functionality, including deeper personalization and brand integrations, according to the airline.



