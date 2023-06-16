U.S. Senators Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $23 million in funding for New York airports

U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer announced on Friday that over $23 million in federal funding has been secured for 13 New York airports.

"This significant federal investment will allow New York's airports to make much-needed improvements and help our local economies take off," Schumer said.

The funding includes over $9 million for the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The funding came through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

"New York's airports serve millions of travelers each year," Gillibrand said. "They need to be safe, modern, and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth..."

Buffalo Niagara International is receiving almost $1.5 million. Buffalo's reason for funding is to update the airport's master plan and update the miscellaneous study.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport is getting the lion's share of the funding, with the Greater Binghamton Airport receiving the next most at over $6 million.

The reasons for Syracuse's improvements are to rehabilitate the taxiway lighting. Greater Binghamton's is to "construct/extend/improve" the safety area.

"Syracuse Hancock International Airport proudly serves as the safe, secure, and efficient gateway to Central New York and beyond," Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri said.

Another airport receiving significant funding is the Long Island MacArthur Airport which will be almost $3 million.

Long Island needs to rehabilitate its terminal building.