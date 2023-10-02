TSA releases numbers of firearms found at airport checkpoints

Currently, airport checkpoints average 19.8 firearms seen per day, with 94% of them being loaded.

WASHINGTON — The TSA revealed Monday that during the first three quarters of 2023, its agents have found 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints across the U.S. 1,820 of those firearms were found in the third quarter alone.

Currently, airport checkpoints average 19.8 firearms seen per day, with 94% of them being loaded. TSA officials say at the current rate, the agency will surpass last year’s record 6,542 firearms prevented from getting onboard aircraft.

Officials want to remind passengers that you may travel with a firearm, but it must be unloaded in checked baggage. Your firearms should be in a locked hard-sided case and declared to the airline at check-in.

Transportation Security Officers (TSO) will contact local law enforcement to unload and take weapons if a passenger brings one to the TSA checkpoint if not permitted.

Those who break law enforcement may face up to $15,000 in fines.