Facial comparison technology implemented at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday they will be implementing biometric facial comparison technology at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.

Officials with the CBP say this will enhance the identify verification process for entry into the United States.

“As part of our land border innovation efforts, CBP has deployed a secure, efficient, and intuitive process at select pedestrian lanes that delivers a streamlined experience for travelers arriving into the United States,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner of Field Operations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in a released statement.

“CBP’s use of facial biometric technology not only provides an additional layer of security, but ensures a safer, touchless method of traveler verification while protecting the privacy of all travelers.”

How does it work? When a traveler arrives at a pedestrian lane or undergoes I-94 processing in Buffalo, he or she will have their photo taken. A CBP officer then compares the new photo with the photo on the traveler's documents. The process only takes a few seconds and officials say it is over 97% accurate.

The new technology will only be used where travelers are already required by law to verify their identify by presenting travel documents. This is voluntary for U.S. Citizen to have their photo taken. Any U.S. citizen who wishes to opt out of the new biometric process can notify a CBP officer when approaching the inspection area. You will still need to present your travel documents for inspection.