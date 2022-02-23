National Comedy Center announces Family Field Trips, where all NYS youth are free

The center said New Yorkers age 17 and under will be free at any time with an accompanying adult that pays admission, starting now through April 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center announced Wednesday its 'Family Field Trips' program.

With this program, all New York State youth are admitted for free for a period of eight weeks, which includes the current school winter break through spring break.

The center said New Yorkers age 17 and under will be free at any time with an accompanying adult that pays admission, starting now through April 16, and it covers up to two children or teens per adult.

The museum offers state-of-the-art exhibits and interactive activities for the entire family, including the opportunity to draw your own cartoon, create your own internet meme, take the stage for comedy karaoke and put yourself in scenes from some of the greatest TV and movie comedies of all time.

The National Comedy Center is open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The center is asking that advanced reservations be placed here.