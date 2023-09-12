CLEAR is soon coming to Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CLEAR is a membership that gives you quick entry at more than 50 airports across the country without waiting in the security line to show your ID.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — We will soon have a new option at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to help us avoid the long lines at the security checkpoint.

An eagle-eyed traveler noticed signage up at the airport that CLEAR is coming soon.

CLEAR is a membership that gives you quick entry at more than 50 airports across the country without waiting in line to show your I.D. at airport security.

According to their website, to utilize CLEAR, you head to a CLEAR pod at the airport to scan your boarding pass and eyes or fingerprints and you will be escorted to the front of the security line for screening.

You do have to sign up for a membership, and the cost is $189 per year.