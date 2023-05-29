Video shows Carnival Sunshine cruise ship rocked by storm off East Coast

Travelers said they spent the 12 hours waiting to dock getting rocked by huge waves and lashing rain the whole time.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — New video shows a Carnival Cruise that ended in chaos off the East Coast this weekend.

Passengers on the Carnival Sunshine got battered by nasty weather.

Several videos were posted to social media as the ship waited to get back to port in South Carolina.

