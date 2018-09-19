CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - The Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction for medium hub airports, according to JD Power.

They were also ranked #2 overall among all airports throughout North America.

The North America Airport Satisfaction Study measures overall traveler satisfaction by looking at six factors:

terminal facilities

airport accessibility

security check

baggage claim

check-in/baggage check

food, beverage and retail.

“This honor is the outcome of our diligent focus on the customer experience under the exceptional leadership of NFTA’s board of commissioners, led by Chairwoman Denise Roche,” said Kimberley Minkel, executive director at the NFTA in a released statement. “We share this accolade with our tenants, including TSA and Delaware North, in providing the best travel experience possible at the Buffalo Airport. We are also grateful for the continual support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and our many government, business and civic leaders. We are fortunate to have this extraordinary backing.”

The study is based on responses from more than 40,000 travelers who traveled to at least one domestic airport.

