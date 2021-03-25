Check-in process at Buffalo Niagara International Airport changing with new ID technology

The new technology should reduce "touchpoints" and help the airport better screen documents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's Note: The above video first aired on March 20, 2021.

Anyone flying at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport can expect things to look a little different the next time they enter the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced it has added new screening technology at the TSA checkpoint. The credential authentication technology (CAT) will scan the traveler's ID and verify both that and their flight.

The TSA says this will reduce what the officers have to touch since they'll only need your ID and not your boarding pass. Basically, you'll give them your ID, they'll put it into the scanner, and the technology will tell them if your ID is valid and that you are prescreened to fly.

However, it's still a good idea to have the boarding pass out for this checkpoint. If you have someone under 18 in your party or there is an issue with your ID, you might need to hand over your pass for the old-fashioned way of verification.

CAT also does not get rid of the need for travelers to check-in to their flight in advance and to have their boarding ticket, because the ticket is still needed to get on the plane.

The TSA says the machine reads several thousand types of documents, including "passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments."

Although, you will still need to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable form of identification after the October deadline.