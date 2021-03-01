Bills' success provides boost for Western New York tourism

National shows featuring the Bills are now highlighting things to do in Buffalo. In turn, people are searching out the city as a place to visit in the future.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Bills get ready for the playoffs, the buffalo story is being put on display for the nation, and that's a boost for Western New York tourism.

Instead of people thinking it snows here 365 days a year, national shows featuring the Bills are now highlighting things to do in Buffalo. In turn, people are searching out the city as a place to visit in the future.

It's perfect timing, and people are talking.

"The great thing about the Buffalo Bills doing so well, I really feel like we are America's team right now," "Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara said.

"People love these kind of comeback stories and the way the team is playing. And what I hear from my friends around the country, and really around the world, there is so much enthusiasm and excitement around the Bills, and that also turns into a conversation about Buffalo as a destination."

Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson was filming around the Buffalo area on Saturday. 2 On Your Side caught up with him in East Aurora as he was testing out ice bikes and seeing what's cool in Buffalo.

On Sunday, it's the game that takes center stage, and he knows why Buffalo is going to the playoffs.

"Every team is a quarterback away, and the reason for their success is it comes down to one name, and one person, and that's Josh Allen," he said.