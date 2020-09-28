Buffalo airport gets state-of-the-art 3-D scanner to improve explosive detection

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says two of the machines have been installed and are now in use at the Buffalo Niagara Int'l Airport.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There is now a new high-tech way to detect explosives when travelers go through security checkpoints at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BNIA).

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says two, state-of-the-art 3-D imaging scanners are now in use at BNIA.

The 3-D imagery lets TSA officers manipulate the images of bags being screened to get a better view of its contents to clear items without having to open the bag.

“The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves the capability for our TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.

Passengers using this machine at the airport will be allowed to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.