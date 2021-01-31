Higgins leads bipartisan effort to reopen U.S.-Canada border

More than 20 members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, signed a letter pushing for action on the U.S.-Canada border policy.

"The reason for the letter is a new start," said Congressman Brian Higgins, a Democrat who co-chairs the Northern Border Caucus.

The letter calls for the following actions:

establish a bilateral plan for restoring travel;

prioritize vaccines and testing for all U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff;

allow for families to safely reunite;

develop a policy for property owners;

and ensure reciprocal access to transit through boundary waters.

Higgins told 2 On Your Side he wants to make sure every policy available to Canadians will be available to Americans as well.

"We should be able to come up with proper protocols that ensure that everybody would remain safe without denying access to a loved one, to a family member, or to a property or to a business," Higgins said.

Higgins said with a new administration, there has already been some progress made.

"President Biden on his third day issued an executive order directing three of his cabinet secretaries to work to develop a plan within 14 days, which will provide an outline for both the partial and complete reopening of the border," Higgins explained.

He added, "My hope is a new start, a new day, a new effort toward the goal of safely opening up the border between the United States and Canada and, in the interim, expanding the category of what is referred to as essential travel."

Congressman Chris Jacobs and Congressman Tom Reed, both Republicans representing Western New York, also signed the letter.

Higgins told 2 On Your Side that he's optimistic the plan will be developed likely within the next 10 days and that it will outline a vision for reopening the border, both on a complete and incremental basis.

