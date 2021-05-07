Quarantine rules lifted for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens

This does not impact Americans crossing the border.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be a small step but it’s a step in the right direction. Today fully vaccinated Canadian citizens can cross the border without having to quarantining. However, this does not apply to fully vaccinated Americans, the border remains closed to all non-essential travel until July 21.

Right now, travelers who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine, but they do have to take a COVID test when leaving or re-entering the country. As for people flying into Canada they will no longer need to stay at a government authorized hotel. Travelers will also have to fill our a form on the ArriveCAN app.

To be considered fully vaccinated you must have received all doses of a Health-Canada approved vaccine. Proof of vaccination must also be provided for travel.

2 On Your Side has reported in the past that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wants to keep the border closed until at least 75% of Canadians are fully vaccinated. And right now that holds true. Trudeau is still concerned about COVID spreading considering the slower rate of vaccines.