Allegiant Air will fly Bills fans to Cincinnati for Week 9 game vs. Bengals

The flights are non-stop and are only temporary for this game.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Allegiant Air has scheduled a flight just for Buffalo Bills fans to get to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 9.

"We are thrilled to offer these specialty flights to four of the most passionate fan bases in the league," said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer in a release. "Every year, we look for opportunities to bring NFL fans to premier vacation destinations to see their teams play. These flights are popular with our customers, and we expect them to sell out well in advance of the games."

The route for Bills fans will take them to directly to Cincinnati for the Week 9 game against the Bengals on November 5.

The flight will depart from Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG) on November 3 and will return from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on November 6.

Allegiant has also scheduled temporary flights for Steelers and Chiefs fans to get to Las Vegas and for Cowboys fans to travel to Los Angeles.

For more information: https://www.allegiantair.com/