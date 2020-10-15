AAA unveils top national road trip destinations

Americans are choosing to drive to places where they can socially distance and take advantage of outdoor recreation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Americans are still making travel plans through the end of the year, but they look different than years past.

According to a recent AAA Travel study, 67% of U.S. adults who are planning a vacation before the end of the year are saying they're a little uncertain whether they will be able to take their vacation. Instead, some people are taking spur-of-the-moment road trips.

AAA says about 80% of trips made this fall will be road trips. As to no surprise, Americans are choosing to drive to places where they can socially distance and take advantage of outdoor recreation.

"As many Americans continue to work from home and attend school virtually, this temporary lifestyle change opens up new and exciting possibilities for fall travel - particularly for those who deferred summer travel plans," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. "For those who choose to travel, the great American road trip continues to be the preferred method of getting out and exploring the United States. AAA advises these travelers to plan ahead and take precautions to be a responsible traveler."

This fall, here are the top 10 national road trip destinations, based on TripTik.AAA.com searches from June 15-Sept. 14, 2020, according to AAA.

Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Keystone, SD Portland, OR Phoenix, AZ Colorado Springs, CO Myrtle Beach, SC

"Trips that allow people to take advantage of the great outdoors are particularly appealing this fall. From hiking and exploring state and national parks, to visiting beaches and outdoor gardens, all of these top road trip destinations feature activities that allow families to enjoy America's backyard within their individual comfort levels," said Twidale.